Holiday Hayrides & Photos at Chestnut Farm

$15 per person. Under 5 FREE.

Enjoy a festive afternoon of family fun! Take a hayride and meet retired racehorses, face painting, letters to Santa, and photos with Santa. Enjoy hot cocoa, cider and sweet treats while supporting the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s mission of lifetime dignified care for retired thoroughbred racehorses.

For more information call (502) 509-6775 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/