Holiday Home Tour by Crestwood Civic Club
to
Crestwood Civic Club 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crestwood Civic Club
Holiday Home Tour by Crestwood Civic Club
Holiday Home Tour by Crestwood Civic Club
$30 per person
The Crestwood Civic Club is delighted to invite you to our Annual Home Holiday Tour & Luncheon on Friday, November 22! Step into the spirit of the season as we tour beautifully decorated homes in our community and enjoy a festive luncheon together. It’s the perfect way to gather with friends, get inspired for the holidays, and support our local traditions. Enjoy a 10% Discount at Crestwood Mercantile when you show your Home Tour bracelet. Visit www.crestwoodcivicclub.com to purchase tickets.
Choose from 3 lunch times to enjoy a homemade, holiday-themed lunch prepared by the women of the Crestwood Civic Club.
Choose your Ticketed Lunch Time
11 am - Limited Lunch Seating
12 pm - Limited Lunch Seating
1 pm - Limited Lunch Seating
For more information call (502) 551-3091 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/