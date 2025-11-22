× Expand Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour by Crestwood Civic Club

$30 per person

The Crestwood Civic Club is delighted to invite you to our Annual Home Holiday Tour & Luncheon on Friday, November 22! Step into the spirit of the season as we tour beautifully decorated homes in our community and enjoy a festive luncheon together. It’s the perfect way to gather with friends, get inspired for the holidays, and support our local traditions. Enjoy a 10% Discount at Crestwood Mercantile when you show your Home Tour bracelet. Visit www.crestwoodcivicclub.com to purchase tickets.

Choose from 3 lunch times to enjoy a homemade, holiday-themed lunch prepared by the women of the Crestwood Civic Club.

Choose your Ticketed Lunch Time

11 am - Limited Lunch Seating

12 pm - Limited Lunch Seating

1 pm - Limited Lunch Seating

For more information call (502) 551-3091 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/