Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon

The Crestwood Civic Club is hosting its Annual Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon on Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. In addition, luncheon will be served at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse located at 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood KY 40014. Tickets are $25.00 . The Tour will showcase 3 gorgeous homes - each decorated for the Christmas holidays. Make this an annual tradition - come join us.

For more information or tickets call 502-996-7050