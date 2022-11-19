× Expand Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon

The Crestwood Civic Club will be hosting their annual Holiday Home Tour & Lunch again this year. Ticket holders can tour three beautifully decorated distinctive homes in the area and enjoy lunch from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 and include the home tour and ticketed lunch. Choose lunch seating at 11am, 12, or 12:45pm.

For more information call (502) 807-9020 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/