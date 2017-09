Crestwood Civic Club Holiday Home Tour and Luncheon

7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, KY 40014

Saturday, November 18, 2017 Tour: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Luncheon: 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

For more information call Laurie at 502-996-7050.