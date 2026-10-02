Holiday Leather Crafting Class at Holly Day Market

× Expand Junior League of Lexington Daily Events Social Posts - 2 Holiday Leather Crafting Class, December 4th, 6:30-8:00 pm

What makes the perfect holiday gift? Something handmade with love!

Create a one-of-a-kind handmade keepsake this holiday season! Join Jenn's Leathercraft for a fun, hands-on workshop where you'll craft your own leather card case, ornament, or bag charm. No experience is required. Expert instruction and all supplies are provided, making this the perfect opportunity to create a personalized gift or special accessory. Your $75 ticket includes admission to Holly Day Eve and participation in this exclusive 90 minute adult-only workshop. Space is limited 10 attendees!

Date: December 4th, 6:30-8:00 pm

Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall

Ticket Price: $75

For more information visit hollydaymarket.com