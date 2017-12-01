Holiday Lunch at Woodford Reserve Distillery

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Bring family, friends, and co-workers and enjoy a distillery tour and a holiday lunch buffet sure to delight your senses. Plus, Santa has stocked the shelves in the gift shop, and what a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for your loved ones. Don’t have time for the tour? Reservations are also available for lunch only.

  • Saturday, November 25, 2017
  • Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, 2017
  • Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 2017
  • Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017
  • Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2017
  • Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30, 2017

11:45AM – Distillery Tour             

12:30PM – Buffet Lunch in the Dryer House

Lunch and Tour: $44 per person

Lunch Only: $35 per person

Menu

  • Seven Layer Salad -Chopped Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, fresh peas, sharp white cheddar and handmade croutons with bourbon smoked paprika ranch dressing
  • Spiced Holiday Ham - Glazed with Bourbon and Orange with Woodford Reserve Blackberry Cumberland Sauce
  • Rosemary Turkey with Woodford Reserve Cranberry Orange Relish - Roasted and carved breast of turkey with rosemary and scratch turkey gravy
  • Old Fashioned Sage Dressing -A traditional Kentucky recipe made with Midway School Bakery boule, celery, butter, parsley and sage
  • Green Beans Almondine -Fresh, steamed green beans, toasted almond slivers and lemon juice
  • Corn Pudding - White shoe peg corn baked in a delicate corn custard
  • Sweet Potato Gratin- Whipped sweet potatoes topped with pecans and a homemade marshmallow topping baked until golden brown
  • Assortment of fresh holiday pies from the Midway Bakery

For more information or to make reservations visit woodfordreserve.com/events.

