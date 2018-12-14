Holiday Lunch at Woodford Reserve Distillery

Join us for our annual Holiday Lunch Experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are decking the halls, rolling out the ribbons and stocking our shelves with special bourbon and treats. Choose between a distillery tour plus the lunch experience, or solely the lunch experience. Lunch will include for all guests a special bourbon tasting, a beautifully plated holiday lunch and plenty of cheer to go around. A cash bar (accepting cash and credit cards) will be available to our guests featuring a special Woodford Reserve holiday cocktail. Reservations are required.

The Holiday lunches and tours are $60 (or just the lunch for $45). They are offered each Friday and Saturday through the end of December.

Holiday Lunch Menu

New for the Holiday season 2018, each course will be served as a plated selection, three courses served.

Salad: Artisan greens dressed with sorghum vinaigrette, goat cheese, roasted butternut squash, shaved red onion and house candied pecans

Entree: Airline chicken breast with a rich Double Oaked cherry compote, served with smashed new potatoes and haricot vert tossed in herb butter

Dessert: Holiday Flavor Wheel Cake. Layers of malted-milk chocolate cake, sorghum buttercream, dried cranberries, apricots and a dark chocolate glaze, sprinkled with roasted hazelnut, candied orange and crystallized ginger

Lunch & Tour:

11:40 am – 2:00 pm

Lunch Only:

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Reservations are required; please go to https://www.woodfordreserve.com/events/ to make your reservation.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events.