Holiday Lunch at Woodford Reserve Distillery
Bring family, friends, and co-workers and enjoy a distillery tour and a holiday lunch buffet sure to delight your senses. Plus, Santa has stocked the shelves in the gift shop, and what a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for your loved ones. Don’t have time for the tour? Reservations are also available for lunch only.
- Saturday, November 25, 2017
- Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, 2017
- Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 2017
- Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017
- Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2017
- Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30, 2017
11:45AM – Distillery Tour
12:30PM – Buffet Lunch in the Dryer House
Lunch and Tour: $44 per person
Lunch Only: $35 per person
Menu
- Seven Layer Salad -Chopped Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, fresh peas, sharp white cheddar and handmade croutons with bourbon smoked paprika ranch dressing
- Spiced Holiday Ham - Glazed with Bourbon and Orange with Woodford Reserve Blackberry Cumberland Sauce
- Rosemary Turkey with Woodford Reserve Cranberry Orange Relish - Roasted and carved breast of turkey with rosemary and scratch turkey gravy
- Old Fashioned Sage Dressing -A traditional Kentucky recipe made with Midway School Bakery boule, celery, butter, parsley and sage
- Green Beans Almondine -Fresh, steamed green beans, toasted almond slivers and lemon juice
- Corn Pudding - White shoe peg corn baked in a delicate corn custard
- Sweet Potato Gratin- Whipped sweet potatoes topped with pecans and a homemade marshmallow topping baked until golden brown
- Assortment of fresh holiday pies from the Midway Bakery
For more information or to make reservations visit woodfordreserve.com/events.