Holiday Lunch at Woodford Reserve Distillery

Bring family, friends, and co-workers and enjoy a distillery tour and a holiday lunch buffet sure to delight your senses. Plus, Santa has stocked the shelves in the gift shop, and what a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for your loved ones. Don’t have time for the tour? Reservations are also available for lunch only.

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, 2017

Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, 2017

Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017

Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2017

Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30, 2017

11:45AM – Distillery Tour

12:30PM – Buffet Lunch in the Dryer House

Lunch and Tour: $44 per person

Lunch Only: $35 per person

Menu

Seven Layer Salad -Chopped Romaine, spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, fresh peas, sharp white cheddar and handmade croutons with bourbon smoked paprika ranch dressing

Spiced Holiday Ham - Glazed with Bourbon and Orange with Woodford Reserve Blackberry Cumberland Sauce

Rosemary Turkey with Woodford Reserve Cranberry Orange Relish - Roasted and carved breast of turkey with rosemary and scratch turkey gravy

Old Fashioned Sage Dressing -A traditional Kentucky recipe made with Midway School Bakery boule, celery, butter, parsley and sage

Green Beans Almondine -Fresh, steamed green beans, toasted almond slivers and lemon juice

Corn Pudding - White shoe peg corn baked in a delicate corn custard

Sweet Potato Gratin- Whipped sweet potatoes topped with pecans and a homemade marshmallow topping baked until golden brown

Assortment of fresh holiday pies from the Midway Bakery

For more information or to make reservations visit woodfordreserve.com/events.