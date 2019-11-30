Holiday Lunch at the Woodford Reserve Distillery
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Jenny Hurst
Woodford Reserve Warehouse
Holiday Lunch at the Woodford Reserve Distillery
November 30, December 6-7, December 13-14, December 20-21, December 27-28
Tour begins at 11:40 am, Lunch Begins at 12:30 pm
Tour + Lunch: $50/person
Lunch Only: $40/person
Join us for our annual Holiday Lunch Experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are hanging the greens & stocking our shelves with special bourbons and treats. The afternoon will include a distillery tour, a tasting presentation, and our always popular buffet lunch featuring your holiday favorites. Limited spaces are available.
For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/