× Expand Jenny Hurst Woodford Reserve Warehouse

Holiday Lunch at the Woodford Reserve Distillery

November 30, December 6-7, December 13-14, December 20-21, December 27-28

Tour begins at 11:40 am, Lunch Begins at 12:30 pm

Tour + Lunch: $50/person

Lunch Only: $40/person

Join us for our annual Holiday Lunch Experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are hanging the greens & stocking our shelves with special bourbons and treats. The afternoon will include a distillery tour, a tasting presentation, and our always popular buffet lunch featuring your holiday favorites. Limited spaces are available.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/