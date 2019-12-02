Holiday Luncheon at Holly Hill Inn

Holly Hill Inn 426 North Winter Street, Midway, Kentucky

Holly Hill Inn welcomes guests to enjoy holiday luncheons, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 2-30 (closed December 24-25.)

For reservations visit our website or call (859)846-4732.

French Luncheon

Baguette and Whole Wheat Boule with butter

Hors d’oeuvres

  • Caviar Service 2oz can of Kentucky Spoonfish caviar with crème fraiche, corn blini, sieved egg, chive and sparkling wine serves 2-4 $95
  • Country Ham Biscuits w/pear butter $8
  • Oysters on the half shell w/mignonette, cocktail, lemon $3ea
  • Pate de Campagne, mustard, cornichon, pickled onions and crisp flatbread $12
  • Warm Camembert with fruit chutney and crisp flatbread $12

Firsts

  • Lobster Bisque with crème fraiche, chive and buttered croutons

or

  • Warm Brassicas salad of cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts with a local soft-boiled egg, truffle oil, and apple cider balsamic

or

  • Salad composee- hot house tender greens and fresh herbs, boiled baby vegetables, marinated olives, Dijon vinaigrette

Entrees

  • Farmer Joe’s Duck Leg Confit with chestnut puree, French lentils, wilted greens and sauce vert

or

  • Hand speared Flounder Meuniere with sautéed haricot vert, local carrots and little potatoes

or

  • Boeuf Bourguignon- slow cooked Ky proud beef with Burgundy, pearl onions, mushrooms and little potatoes

or

  • Pissaladierre- French style pizza made with flaky pastry crust, garlic confit, FoodChain summer tomatoes, capers, vadouvan, roasted mushrooms and farmer’s cheese

Dessert

  • Boca Blanca of White Chocolate and Coconut with Passion Fruit gelée, Salted Caramel Sauce, and candied ginger

Or

  • Paris Brest- Wheel of delicate pastry topped with almonds and filled with a hazelnut praline cream

Or

  • Kentucky Jam Cake with fall fruit and powdered sugar

$28 three course prixe-fixe

For more information or reservations call (859) 846-4732 or visit hollyhillinn.com

