× Expand Genie Graf Decked out for the holidays!

Holiday Luncheon at Holly Hill Inn

Holly Hill Inn welcomes guests to enjoy holiday luncheons, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 2-30 (closed December 24-25.)

For reservations visit our website or call (859)846-4732.

French Luncheon

Baguette and Whole Wheat Boule with butter

Hors d’oeuvres

Caviar Service 2oz can of Kentucky Spoonfish caviar with crème fraiche, corn blini, sieved egg, chive and sparkling wine serves 2-4 $95

Country Ham Biscuits w/pear butter $8

Oysters on the half shell w/mignonette, cocktail, lemon $3ea

Pate de Campagne, mustard, cornichon, pickled onions and crisp flatbread $12

Warm Camembert with fruit chutney and crisp flatbread $12

Firsts

Lobster Bisque with crème fraiche, chive and buttered croutons

or

Warm Brassicas salad of cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts with a local soft-boiled egg, truffle oil, and apple cider balsamic

or

Salad composee- hot house tender greens and fresh herbs, boiled baby vegetables, marinated olives, Dijon vinaigrette

Entrees

Farmer Joe’s Duck Leg Confit with chestnut puree, French lentils, wilted greens and sauce vert

or

Hand speared Flounder Meuniere with sautéed haricot vert, local carrots and little potatoes

or

Boeuf Bourguignon- slow cooked Ky proud beef with Burgundy, pearl onions, mushrooms and little potatoes

or

Pissaladierre- French style pizza made with flaky pastry crust, garlic confit, FoodChain summer tomatoes, capers, vadouvan, roasted mushrooms and farmer’s cheese

Dessert

Boca Blanca of White Chocolate and Coconut with Passion Fruit gelée, Salted Caramel Sauce, and candied ginger

Or

Paris Brest- Wheel of delicate pastry topped with almonds and filled with a hazelnut praline cream

Or

Kentucky Jam Cake with fall fruit and powdered sugar

$28 three course prixe-fixe

