Holiday Luncheon at Holly Hill Inn
Holly Hill Inn 426 North Winter Street, Midway, Kentucky
Decked out for the holidays!
Holly Hill Inn welcomes guests to enjoy holiday luncheons, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 2-30 (closed December 24-25.)
For reservations visit our website or call (859)846-4732.
French Luncheon
Baguette and Whole Wheat Boule with butter
Hors d’oeuvres
- Caviar Service 2oz can of Kentucky Spoonfish caviar with crème fraiche, corn blini, sieved egg, chive and sparkling wine serves 2-4 $95
- Country Ham Biscuits w/pear butter $8
- Oysters on the half shell w/mignonette, cocktail, lemon $3ea
- Pate de Campagne, mustard, cornichon, pickled onions and crisp flatbread $12
- Warm Camembert with fruit chutney and crisp flatbread $12
Firsts
- Lobster Bisque with crème fraiche, chive and buttered croutons
or
- Warm Brassicas salad of cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts with a local soft-boiled egg, truffle oil, and apple cider balsamic
or
- Salad composee- hot house tender greens and fresh herbs, boiled baby vegetables, marinated olives, Dijon vinaigrette
Entrees
- Farmer Joe’s Duck Leg Confit with chestnut puree, French lentils, wilted greens and sauce vert
or
- Hand speared Flounder Meuniere with sautéed haricot vert, local carrots and little potatoes
or
- Boeuf Bourguignon- slow cooked Ky proud beef with Burgundy, pearl onions, mushrooms and little potatoes
or
- Pissaladierre- French style pizza made with flaky pastry crust, garlic confit, FoodChain summer tomatoes, capers, vadouvan, roasted mushrooms and farmer’s cheese
Dessert
- Boca Blanca of White Chocolate and Coconut with Passion Fruit gelée, Salted Caramel Sauce, and candied ginger
Or
- Paris Brest- Wheel of delicate pastry topped with almonds and filled with a hazelnut praline cream
Or
- Kentucky Jam Cake with fall fruit and powdered sugar
$28 three course prixe-fixe
For more information or reservations call (859) 846-4732 or visit hollyhillinn.com
Info
Holly Hill Inn 426 North Winter Street, Midway, Kentucky View Map
