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🎄 Holiday Market on Main 🎄✨ Shop Small. Give Big. Celebrate Local.

✨📅 Saturday, November 28th

🕙 10 AM – 3 PM

📍 Events on Main | 65 W Main Street, Taylorsville, KY

Join us for a festive celebration of creativity, community, and giving back at the Holiday Market on Main!

🛍️ What to Expect

• Talented artistans from around the region, crafters, and makers offering handmade gifts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind treasures

☕ Cozy treats from local food trucks—hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday bites• 🎁 Early bird giveaways for the first 25 shoppers at 10 AM

• 🎶 Festive music and joyful vibes all day long

💙 Why It Matters-This event proudly benefits the Spencer County Educational Foundation, which has invested over $175,000 into local classrooms through 85+ teacher grants. 🎨 Produced by ArtSpark Productions—where every event is a celebration of artistry, community, and purpose.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit SCEFKY.org