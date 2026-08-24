Holiday Market on Main
-
Events on Main 65 W Main Street , Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
ArtSpark
ArtSpark
🎄 Holiday Market on Main 🎄✨ Shop Small. Give Big. Celebrate Local.
✨📅 Saturday, November 28th
🕙 10 AM – 3 PM
📍 Events on Main | 65 W Main Street, Taylorsville, KY
Join us for a festive celebration of creativity, community, and giving back at the Holiday Market on Main!
🛍️ What to Expect
• Talented artistans from around the region, crafters, and makers offering handmade gifts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind treasures
☕ Cozy treats from local food trucks—hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday bites• 🎁 Early bird giveaways for the first 25 shoppers at 10 AM
• 🎶 Festive music and joyful vibes all day long
💙 Why It Matters-This event proudly benefits the Spencer County Educational Foundation, which has invested over $175,000 into local classrooms through 85+ teacher grants. 🎨 Produced by ArtSpark Productions—where every event is a celebration of artistry, community, and purpose.
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit SCEFKY.org