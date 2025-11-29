× Expand ArtSpark Productions Flyer

🎄 Holiday Market on Main 🎄

✨ Shop Small. Give Big. Celebrate Local. ✨

📅 Saturday, November 29th

🕙 10 AM – 3 PM

📍 Events on Main | 65 W Main Street, Taylorsville, KY

Join us for a festive celebration of creativity, community, and giving back at the Holiday Market on Main—a dazzling Small Business Saturday event produced by ArtSpark Productions, known for curating unforgettable artisan showcases across Kentucky.

🛍️ What to Expect

• Talented artists from around the region, crafters, and makers offering handmade gifts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind treasures

• 🎅 Appearances by Mr. & Mrs. Claus for magical photo ops

• ☕ Cozy treats from local food trucks—hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday bites

• 🎁 Early bird giveaways for the first 25 shoppers at 10 AM

• 🎶 Festive music and joyful vibes all day long

💙 Why It Matters

This event proudly benefits the Spencer County Educational Foundation, which has invested over $175,000 into local classrooms through 85+ teacher grants.

🎨 Produced by ArtSpark Productions—where every event is a celebration of artistry, community, and purpose.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com