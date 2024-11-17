Holiday Market at Woodhaven!
Woodhaven Country Club 7200 Woodhaven Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40291
ArtSpark Productions
Come finish up your last-minute or hard-to-find Christmas purchases with a visit to Woodhaven Country Club!
Over 50 artisans showcasing unique and one-of-a-kind items from around the region.
Net proceeds from this event will go to the Fern Creek Highview United Ministries Inc.
FREE ADMISSION FOR MEMBERS & NON-MEMBERS!
The first 25 shoppers will receive coupons with a value of $5-$25 to use during the market.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be greeting everyone with a beautiful backdrop for free holiday photos.
For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com