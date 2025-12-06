× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Holiday Movie Magic at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In!

$45 per carload + extra fee for Santa Meet & Greet.

Celebrate the season all month long with these festive Drive-In Experiences — The Polar Express and The Grinch! Each night features hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies, and special touches themed to the movie. Plus, Santa will be there to greet cars and visit throughout the night!

Limited Dates – Only Two Nights Each!

• The Polar Express: Dec 6 & 20

• The Grinch: Dec 12 & 13

Tickets on sale now — grab yours before they’re gone!

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/