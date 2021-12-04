Holiday Open House - Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch
to
Campbell County Public Library - Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Courtesy of Campbell County Public Library
Holiday Open Houses
Campbell County Public Library invites patrons to celebrate the holiday season at their favorite location this December. The Carrico/Fort Thomas bash kicks off with local band the Chris Comer Trio playing holiday tunes from noon-1 pm. There will also be crafts and take-home treat bags. Patrons may register separately to meet an endangered African penguin from Newport Aquarium. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org/holidays.
For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org