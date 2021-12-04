Holiday Open House - Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch

× Expand Courtesy of Campbell County Public Library Holiday Open Houses

Campbell County Public Library invites patrons to celebrate the holiday season at their favorite location this December. The Carrico/Fort Thomas bash kicks off with local band the Chris Comer Trio playing holiday tunes from noon-1 pm. There will also be crafts and take-home treat bags. Patrons may register separately to meet an endangered African penguin from Newport Aquarium. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org/holidays.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org