Holiday Ornament Workshop

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$45 - $55 per person.

Add some handmade charm to your holiday season! Join Yew Dell Garden & Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, to create a one-of-a-kind holiday ornament using dried flowers harvested right here on the grounds. Sayde and her team have been pressing blooms all season, so you’ll have plenty of gorgeous materials to choose from. You’ll build your design on a white ceramic base, then we’ll dry and gift-box it for you to pick up the following week.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Crafts, Home & Garden, Parents
