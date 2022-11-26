Holiday Pops

Kick off your Yuletide season with us! We welcome Canada’s most acclaimed jazz singer DENZAL SINCLAIRE as our soloist. Compared to Nat King Cole for his warmth and rapport with audiences, Sinclaire will perform a variety of holiday favorites to be announced but you can be sure that this will be a concert jam-packed with beloved holiday music to share the joy of the season!

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org