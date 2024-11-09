Holiday Sip ‘N Stroll
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Holiday Sip ‘N Stroll
Join us for the Holiday Edition of the Kiwanis Club Sip & Stroll event on November 9, 2024. Begin at 3pm at Tradewater Brewing on Arch Street and STROLL to locally owned downtown locations – The Crowded House, MadCity Drinks & Treats, and Gather at the Mark – to SIP specially crafted drinks and enjoy unique appetizers created just for the event. Stroll back to Tradewater Brewing to sample their locally crafted brews.
This is a fundraising event for the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds remain local to help support our mission of providing opportunities and resources to the youth in our community.
Tickets are $80 per individual ticket or bring a group of friends and “Buy 5 Get One Free”. Tickets can be purchased through PayPal, Venmo, or Apple Pay at https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/WMWVC2M8GFX6S
For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com