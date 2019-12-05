× Expand Bourbon Women Bourbon Women founder Peggy Noe Stevens and friends hand-select a Four Roses bourbon barrel to be bottled and sold exclusively at the event.

Holiday Sip & Shop a Cork & Barrel

If by “holiday spirit” you mean bourbon, join the Bourbon Women Association for its annual Holiday Sip & Shop event! Lexington's event sponsored by Four Roses will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Cork & Barrel.

New this year, Bourbon Women members hand-selected a barrel of Four Roses bourbon that will be exclusively bottled and sold at this event! Holiday Sip & Shops are an opportunity to participate in tastings, meet bourbon personalities, purchase exclusive bourbon selections and receive discounts from participating shops. And, it’s the perfect chance to pick up gifts for the bourbon-lovers and cocktail aficionados in your life.

A full list of Sip & Shop dates is at bourbonwomen.org, where details for individual events will also be updated. Admission is free and open anyone 21 years of age or older – men and non-members included!

The Bourbon Women Association is the organization for women who are passionate about exploring bourbon and the culture that surrounds it. Events provide educational and networking opportunities, bringing together bourbon consumers and industry professionals. Bourbon Women has six branches, including the national base in Louisville plus Chicago, Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati, Washington D.C., and Tennessee.

For more information visit bourbonwomen.org