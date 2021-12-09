This December, we invite you to celebrate the season with our annual Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm’s historic Main House.

Enjoy crafted herbal teas, miniature sandwiches, and delicious desserts as carolers stroll the grounds singing in the spirit of Christmas cheer.

December 9 -11. Seatings at 12 and 4 pm.

Reservations required.

For more information call (502) 228-1426 or visit hermitagefarm.com/product/holiday-tea-at-hermitage-farm/