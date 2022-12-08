Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm

to

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm

December 1 – 4, 8 – 11, and 15 – 18 at 12 p.m. or 4 p.m.

$65 per person

The annual Holiday Tea at Hermitage Farm’s historic Main House returns! Enjoy crafted herbal teas, miniature sandwiches, and delicious desserts as holiday music fills the house in the spirit of Christmas cheer. Two different tea times offered.

Reservations required at:  hermitagefarm.com/.../holiday-tea-at.../ 

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103.

Info

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
