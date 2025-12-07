× Expand La Grange Railroad Museum & Learning Center Holiday Train Car Photo Session

$250 per session/Must register online.

Mini photo sessions. The LaGrange Railroad Museum is hosting a holiday photo session in their 1929 dining car. Brenda with Pottinger Photography will capture the family fun in 15 minutes. Five digital files with digital download will be available one week after the session. Only 10 spots are available, so this event will sell-out. A portion of the ticket sales goes to help the museum and learning center. The session fee is non-refundable.

Sign up here… limited signups https://book.usesession.com/s/JLN0g0d491

For more information call (502) 501-5100 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/