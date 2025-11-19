× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Holiday Wreath Making: Date Night Edition

$160 - $170.

Double the hands, double the fun! In this tag-team version of our classic wreath workshop, you and your partner will work together to build a holiday wreath that’s totally your style. We’ll supply all the greens, decor and guidance you need, plus festive refreshments and after-hours access to our Yuletide lights. It’s a perfect date night! Spots are limited, so get yours early!

NOTE: One ticket covers you and your date.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org