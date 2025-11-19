Holiday Wreath Making: Wassail and Wine Edition

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$125 - $135 per person. Adults only.

Ready to level up your holiday decor game? This extra-festive wreath-making workshop is just for the adults! We’ll provide everything you need: fresh greens, a wreath base, loads of fun add-ons and expert guidance. You’ll also enjoy tasty holiday refreshments and get exclusive access to stroll the Yuletide lights once your masterpiece is complete.

NOTE: This workshop is offered on two dates, with each requiring a separate ticket.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Crafts, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
