× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Holiday Wreath Making: Wassail and Wine Edition

$125 - $135 per person. Adults only.

Ready to level up your holiday decor game? This extra-festive wreath-making workshop is just for the adults! We’ll provide everything you need: fresh greens, a wreath base, loads of fun add-ons and expert guidance. You’ll also enjoy tasty holiday refreshments and get exclusive access to stroll the Yuletide lights once your masterpiece is complete.

NOTE: This workshop is offered on two dates, with each requiring a separate ticket.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org