Holiday Wreath Making: Wassail and Wine Edition
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$125 - $135 per person. Adults only.
Ready to level up your holiday decor game? This extra-festive wreath-making workshop is just for the adults! We’ll provide everything you need: fresh greens, a wreath base, loads of fun add-ons and expert guidance. You’ll also enjoy tasty holiday refreshments and get exclusive access to stroll the Yuletide lights once your masterpiece is complete.
NOTE: This workshop is offered on two dates, with each requiring a separate ticket.
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org