Holiday Wreath Making Workshops
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Holiday Wreath Making
Holiday Wreath Making Workshops: November 27 & December 4
(Two time slots: 10a - 2p and 2-4p each day)
Members: $55
Non-Members: $65
Yew Dell’s holiday classic! Spend a morning or afternoon in the gardens making your own holiday wreath with fresh greens collected from the gardens. These workshops fill up in a flash so register early. No experience needed.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org