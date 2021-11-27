× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Holiday Wreath Making

Holiday Wreath Making Workshops: November 27 & December 4

(Two time slots: 10a - 2p and 2-4p each day)

Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Yew Dell’s holiday classic! Spend a morning or afternoon in the gardens making your own holiday wreath with fresh greens collected from the gardens. These workshops fill up in a flash so register early. No experience needed.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org