Holidays at the Farmers Market

× Expand Hopkins County Farmers Market Hopkins County Farmers Market

Get ready for the holidays and support local farmers and artisans! Shop for fresh-baked goods, locally-sourced fresh meat, handcrafted gifts and decor, seasonal fruits, herbs, gourmet pickles, craft jellies, species & seasonings, and much more!

For more information call (270) 821-3650 or follow on Facebook: Hopkins County Farmers Market