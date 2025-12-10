× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

As we approach International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Frazier will host an author talk featuring Dr. Alex Kor and Graham Honaker. Kor’s father survived Buchenwald concentration camp, and his mother survived Auschwitz with her twin sister. The twins were subjected to the inhumane experiments of Dr. Josef Mengele. As Kor says, it’s my parents’ remarkable Holocaust story and my fight to keep their legacy alive.

Carmichael’s will sell copies of the book.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

My Holocaust Legacy: A Blessing, Not a Burden

Sunday, January 25

Program, 2–3:30 p.m.

Book Signing, 3:30–4 p.m.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org