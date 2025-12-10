My Holocaust Legacy: A Blessing, Not a Burden
Frazier Kentucky History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier Kentucky History Museum
As we approach International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Frazier will host an author talk featuring Dr. Alex Kor and Graham Honaker. Kor’s father survived Buchenwald concentration camp, and his mother survived Auschwitz with her twin sister. The twins were subjected to the inhumane experiments of Dr. Josef Mengele. As Kor says, it’s my parents’ remarkable Holocaust story and my fight to keep their legacy alive.
Carmichael’s will sell copies of the book.
Sunday, January 25
Program, 2–3:30 p.m.
Book Signing, 3:30–4 p.m.
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org