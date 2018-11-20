Holy Molé! Taco Tuesday comes to Pizza LUPO

The popular taco truck Hole Molé has been in semi-retirement since owner Max Balliet opened Pizza LUPO last year. Now, the Butchertown restaurant is hosting a Taco Tuesday takeover featuring Holy Mole’s fish, carnitas and famous soft-shell crab tacos. There will also be margarita and margherita specials all evening. The regular Lupo menu featuring Neapolitan pizza and handmade pastas will also be available.

On Facebook: LupoLouisville

For more information call (502) 409-8440 or visit