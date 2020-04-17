× Expand Taken by the Hopkins County Home Builders Association 2020 Home & Garden Show

Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show

29th Annual Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show with over 60 exhibit spaces will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 (3-6) and Saturday, April 18, 2020 (9-5) at the Ballard Convention Center located at 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky sponsored by the Hopkins County Home Builders Association. There will be two convention halls full of the latest for your home and garden projects, a Lego Building Contest and bedding plants for sale from local high schools, Admission is only $3.00 and children under 13 are free.

For more information call (270) 841-7728 or visit hopkinscounty.com