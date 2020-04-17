Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show

to Google Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show

29th Annual Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show with over 60 exhibit spaces will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 (3-6) and Saturday, April 18, 2020 (9-5) at the Ballard Convention Center located at 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky sponsored by the Hopkins County Home Builders Association. There will be two convention halls full of the latest for your home and garden projects, a Lego Building Contest and bedding plants for sale from local high schools, Admission is only $3.00 and children under 13 are free.

For more information call (270) 841-7728 or visit hopkinscounty.com

Info

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Home & Garden
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show - 2020-04-17 15:00:00