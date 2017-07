Home is Where the Heart Is

The Lexington Singers love our hometown and we are proud to provide quality choral music to the region. The Lexington Singers and LSCC Chamber Choir will perform sacred spirituals and folk music. We are pleased to be a part of the First United Methodist Voices series. Join us at this free concert and help us in our support of the missions of First United Methodist Church.

This concert is free and open to the public.

For more information visit LexSing.org