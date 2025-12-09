× Expand Home for the Holidays Open House at Ovation Model for The Boardwalk Residences in Newport, NKY Home for the Holidays Open House at Ovation Model for The Boardwalk Residences in Newport, NKY

Home for the Holidays Open House at Ovation Model for The Boardwalk Residences in Newport, NKY

Join us as we open our doors and spread a little holiday cheer at The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation in Newport, Northern Kentucky.

Discover our beautifully designed model home, enjoy seasonal treats and warm beverages, and take in the crisp river views that make The Boardwalk a truly magical place to call home. Celebrate the season of comfort, joy, and new beginnings at Ovation, the urban waterfront resort in Northern Kentucky.

EXPERIENCE LIVING AT OVATION

Experience Ovation for yourself at our Open House in our new model unit in Building 2 of The Boardwalk Residences. Step into a fully furnished showcase of elevated riverfront living - where effortless accessibility meets refined design. From secure, private garage access to breathtaking skyline riverfront views, this is your chance to feel what it’s like to live above it all.

This holiday event will include: 1. Model Home Holiday Open House and Tour; 2. Firsthand Look at Secure, Convenient Garage-to-Residence Access; 3. Guided Walkthrough of Any Available Finished Condos; 4. Guided Walkthrough of The Boardwalk Residences - Building One – these Units will be available in 2026.

Complimentary parking on Ovation Way during the event.

The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation feature 88 premier luxury condominium homes across 3 buildings situated along the Northern Kentucky riverfront. These exceptional residences provide unparalleled, panoramic views of the Cincinnati skyline and the Ohio and Licking Rivers, seamlessly blending the serenity of a private enclave with the vibrancy of an active urban lifestyle. Designed for single-level living, each home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-concept layout focused on comfort and sophistication. Kitchens feature upscale brands Sub Zero, Wolf and Asko appliances with smart technology. Floor plans are designed to highlight breathtaking views, with riverfront private balconies outfitted with translucent glass handrails for seamless indoor-outdoor enjoyment. Residents enjoy private, direct elevator access from a secure, reserved parking garage, providing convenience and peace of mind.

Venue details: The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation, 500 Ovation Way, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

For more information call 513-643-1585 or visit go.evvnt.com/3365448-0?pid=11713