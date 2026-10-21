Home for the Holidays Open House

× Expand Marty Vaughn Home for the Holidays Open HouseMonday, November 30 4-7 p.m.50th Anniversary to celebrate serving Central Kentucky's Homeless Youth

Open House at Arbor Youth Services who has cared for homeless youth in central Kentucky for 50 years. Join us for warm drinks, good food and a look inside the houses where we care for youth and children.

For more information call 859-254-2501.