Home for the Holidays Open House

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Arbor Youth Services 540 West Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Open House at Arbor Youth Services who has cared for homeless youth in central Kentucky for 50 years. Join us for warm drinks, good food and a look inside the houses where we care for youth and children.

For more information call 859-254-2501. 

Info

Arbor Youth Services 540 West Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Charity & Fundraisers
859-254-2501
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