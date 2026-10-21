Home for the Holidays Open House
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Arbor Youth Services 540 West Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
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Marty Vaughn
Home for the Holidays Open HouseMonday, November 30 4-7 p.m.50th Anniversary to celebrate serving Central Kentucky's Homeless Youth
Open House at Arbor Youth Services who has cared for homeless youth in central Kentucky for 50 years. Join us for warm drinks, good food and a look inside the houses where we care for youth and children.
For more information call 859-254-2501.
Info
Arbor Youth Services 540 West Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Charity & Fundraisers