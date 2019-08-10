At Home: A Landscape by Matthew Harris Jouett

For the first time, a landscape painting by Kentucky portrait painter Matthew Harris Jouett will be on exhibit at the Jack Jouett House Historic Site. The recently restored landscape is of the Lexington home that Matthew Harris Jouett shared with his wife, Peggy and their family. The painting, owned by a private collector, is in its original and recently restored frame. In addition to the landscape, the exhibit will feature three Matthew Harris Jouett's portraits: one of his wife, Peggy, on loan from Farmington Plantation in Louisville; another of Peggy's sister Rebecca Redd from a private collection; and a portrait of Matthew Harris Jouett's sister, Elizabeth Lewis Jouett Haden, on loan from the Speed Museum. The exhibit will begin at 1 p.m. inside the Jack Jouett House, and will feature informal talks by collectors and museum personnel. The Jack Jouett House Historic Site is located at 255 Craig's Creek Road in Versailles. The exhibit is sponsored by Woodford County Fiscal Court and the Woodford County Heritage Committee.

For more information call 859-873-7902 or by email at info@jouetthouse.org, of at www.jouetthouse.org.