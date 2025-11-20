Home School Days at Ralphie's Fun Center

Ralphie's Fun Center 702 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Hey home school parents, this one is for you! 🥳

We're opening the building up EXCLUSIVELY for home school students and their families on December 11th from 10am-2pm with a variety of discount options! 🎳🛼⛳️

▫️Multi-Activity Wristbands for ONLY $10 (50% off reg price)

▫️Laser Tag $3 per per person/game (reg price $5)

▫️Add on $3 for two slices of pizza & 16 oz drink

▫️HALF PRICE arcade games

See you on the happiest corner of Happy Valley Rd! 🎊

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit ralphiesfuncenter.com

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270-629-4263
