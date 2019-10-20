Homecoming for Louisville Visual Arts Education Programs

In 1925, Louisville Visual Art (LVA) initiated the first visual art education program for young people in Louisville - Children's Free Art Classes, or CFAC. In this, the 94th year of CFAC, LVA will provide exceptional art education to more than 2,711 students from over 157 different schools as it continues to nurture rising generations of creative thinkers and leaders.

On October 20th, from 2pm-4pm at its Portland Hub (1538 Lytle Street), the organization will also host its first-ever Homecoming for all current or former participants in any of its many education programs, including CFAC, the Academy of LVA, The Future is Now, Studio 2000, Picture Love, Summer Art Camps, and others. Anyone who took at class at the Watertower or remembers their artwork being displayed there is likely an LVA education alum.

Ben Sollee will start the festivities with his incomparable musical stylings at 2pm. Squallis Puppets will mingle with guests as they enjoy a Car Trunk Art show with work for sale and the chance to share their own LVA stories. Comfy Cow Ice Cream and food from the Table Restaurant will provide refreshment.

In addition, Homecoming guests will hear from distinguished CFAC Alumni Ed Hamilton, Gordon Brown, and LaNia Roberts. Homecoming takes place at Louisville Visual Art's first home of its own. Located in the historic Portland neighborhood, a vibrant hub of innovation and grass-roots development connects generations of artists, educators, and neighbors. This is where the future of CFAC and LVA's other education programs will be written, so it is fitting that this is where LVA plans to celebrate their rich history.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org