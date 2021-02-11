× Expand Kentucky College of Art + Design Homed Body: Performance, Conformity, and Madness

Kentucky College of Art + Design is hosting an experimental film program in conjunction with the studio course, “Homed Body: Performance, Conformity, and Madness.” The program will include a screening of short, experimental films from Canyon Cinema’s collection, a panel discussion that celebrates experimental cinema, and a screening of student films. We invite you to join us in our exploration of the homed body as a site for critical reflection and creativity.

Virtual film screenings are available on KyCAD’s website from Feb. 8-15. The virtual panel discussion is on Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m.

For more information visit kycad.org/event/homed-body-experimental-film-program/