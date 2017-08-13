HomeFest Triple Crown

Triple Crown Subdivision Triple Crown Blvd, Union, Kentucky

HomeFest Triple Crown

With its top-rated golf course, luxurious Southern-style Clubhouse and idyllic neighborhoods, Triple Crown is truly a community created in Championship tradition.

August 12-27

   Wednesday, Thursday 5-9:00 p.m.  

   Friday 3-9:00 p.m.

   Saturday noon-9:00 p.m.

   Sunday noon-6:00 p.m.

Ticket cost at the door is $12.   

Discount tickets sold at Remke $10.  

BIA members and Realtors $8.  

Children 16 and under are free 

Your ticket includes on-site parking & tax.

*Limited HANDICAP permit parking available at show site.  

Concessions will be available.

Restrooms are available on site.

No strollers, wagons, high heeled shoes, or child backpacks with metal frames are permitted in show homes.

No pets, except for service animals, are permitted within the show site.

For more information visit buildersnky.com/home-shows.html#bf_ParadeDirectFrame_912

Triple Crown Subdivision Triple Crown Blvd, Union, Kentucky
