Homeplace 1850s Working Farm will host a Trades Fair

The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm will host a Trades Fair on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Traditional trades and crafts people will share knowledge of vanishing folk art skills. Admission is $5 ages 13 and older, $3 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

Children can participate in the Children’s Trades Fair by learning to make a clay pot, learn to sew, talking to trades people and answering questions in an activity booklet. Kids can explore the farm, play with dolls, “cluck” at chickens, and “oink” at pigs. Adults can join in too!

The Homeplace farm family will demonstrate quilting, broom making and teamster training throughout the weekend. Staff will be cooking a few favorite recipes from the Homeplace History and Receipt Book on a wood stove in the Double Pen House kitchen from 11 am to 2 pm, plus there will be a Name the Quilt Challenge!

Trades and demonstrations include:

· Basket Making

· Dress Making

· Soap Making

· Baking

· Corn Shuck Doll Making

· Early American Indian Pottery Making

· Fancy Tatted Lace Making

· Fine Hand Knitting and Crocheting

· General Store

· Homemade Breads and Baked Goods

· Honey Products and Bee Keeping

· Photography

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum represents a two-generation farm. See interpreters in period clothing going about their daily chores. Find the perfect blend of artifacts, restored historic structures, and traditional seasonal activities to step back in time to relive history before the Civil War. Livestock includes rare and endangered breeds. Garden plants and field crops are mostly cultivated from heirloom seeds dating back before the Civil War. These heirloom seeds can be purchased in our gift shop.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us