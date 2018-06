Homeplace Fall Heritage Festival

Our 11th annual Fall Heritage Festival will be bigger and better than ever! Featuring live music, original arts and crafts vendors, world class hay maze, hay wagon rides, Liberty Nature Center raptor exhibits, petting farm, re enactors, barrel train for kids, great food, and more!

Admission $10 per vehicle. All activities and demonstrations are free.

For more information call (270) 789-0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org