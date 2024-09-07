Homeplace on Green River Fall Hertiage Festival

A wholesome and fun weekend event for the whole family, we have tons of things to see and do.

We'll have great live music and entertainment, food trucks, and tons of craft vendors. This festival has a focus on family fun. Craft vendors and live music, 4H petting farm with games, Hay rides, pony rides, a kiddie barrel train, a bird-or-prey exhibit, bounce houses, a corn maze, games, and more!

Admission is just $5 per person, and cars of 4 of more people are just $20. Children under one year of age are free.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
2707890006
