Homeplace on Green River Homeplace Halloween!

Bring the whole family to Homeplace for a day of fun crafts and activities. Leave the mess at home, purchase a pumpkin grown right in Campbellsville for 4E Farms to paint or carve. The Hay Maze will be open, and there will be crafts in the bank barn, games on the field, a hay maze in the bottom of the bank barn, and fairy and toll houses on the trail! Kids are encouraged to wear and show off their costumes!

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org