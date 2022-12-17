Homeplace Holiday Race (5/10K)

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Earn your Christmas cookies this year with a competitive run through our beautiful woods and the Agrarian Trail. This perfect thing to do with friends around the holidays! (Holiday attire encouraged)

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org



Fitness, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
