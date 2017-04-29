Homeplace Quilting Bee at Land Between the Lakes

The Homeplace 1850s Farm will host its annual Quilting Bee, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 10am-3pm, at Land Between the Lakes. Visitors will learn how quilts were made in the 1850s, help complete a handmade quilt the old-fashioned way and take home 1850s quilt patterns to try.

“We will be piecing a replica Triple Irish Chain quilt. Everyone can add a stitch or two,” says Cindy Earls, Lead Interpreter at the Homeplace. “Children can learn the quilting stitch on a smaller frame, just the right size for little hands.”

During the Quilting Bee, visitors will see Blacksmithing on Saturday from 1-4pm and Broom Making on Sunday 1-4pm. Programs included with general admission; ages 13 and up $5, ages 5-12 $3 and ages 4 and under free.

Visitors are encouraged to meet the farm animals and wander the farm with its period crops and gardens. Living history interpreters can answer any questions about life in the 1850s.

To find more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us