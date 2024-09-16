× Expand Newport Aquarium Visit Newport Aquarium for Homeschool Days and join in the fun with other Homeschool groups from across the tri-state.

Homeschool Days at Newport Aquarium

Enhance your science curriculum and expand your child’s knowledge of marine life and conservation while creating lasting memories together.

Lock-in your tickets early and take advantage of Plan-Ahead Pricing to save even more! This exclusive Homeschool Days offer is only available to homeschooling families, homeschool co-op members and their friends or family. Everyone attending including parents, teachers, chaperones, students and other family or friends must have an admission ticket.

Capacities are limited. All Homeschool Days tickets must be purchased online in advance of your visit and will not be available at the front gate. Walk-up guests will be charged the day-of general admission rate. Members do not need to purchase tickets but must make advance reservations.

Proof of your letter of intention confirmation receipt must be shown with your Homeschool tickets at entry.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com/groups/school-groups/homeschool/