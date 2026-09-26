Homeschool History Day: Building the Bluegrass

× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Cost: $5; Children 5 and under are FREE

Celebrate 250 years of Kentucky innovation with us! Delve into the accomplishments of Bluegrass builders and artists with Learning Labs, tours, and activities at the Kentucky History Center and Museums. Create your own invention, design a frontier community, try old-fashioned art techniques, and so much more! Suggested for Pre-school-Middle School, but all ages are welcome!

For more information visit history.ky.gov