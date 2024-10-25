Homeschool History Day: Building the Bluegrass

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Homeschool History Day: Building the Bluegrass

Celebrate the state’s innovation at the Kentucky History Center and Museums. Delve into the accomplishments of Bluegrass builders with Learning Labs, tours, and activities! Create your own invention, design a bill to change your community, and so much more! Kentucky creators of all ages are welcome.

For more information or to register call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov

