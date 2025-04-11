× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Homeschool History Day: We the Homeschooled

Homeschool History Day: We the Homeschooled

Hey, homeschoolers! Get ready for a challenge that will put your political science and history knowledge to the test at our mock citizenship competition. Step back in time to the 1891 Constitutional Convention at the iconic Old State Capitol, explore fascinating political artifacts in our main gallery, and more.

But that's not all—take your experience to the next level by joining our hands-on workshops! Unleash your creativity in the Quills and Bills Learning Lab as you craft your very own bill proposal using quill and ink. Or get ready to hit the campaign trail in the Vote for Me! Learning Lab, where you can design your own eye-catching campaign button and poster to “run for office.”

Join us for an unforgettable day filled with fun and learning—let’s make history together!

Schedule coming soon. Pre-registration for Learning Labs no longer needed. Labs will be available on-site, first come, first served.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events